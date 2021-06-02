Uhuru Kenyatta
PSCU

News

Prime

BBI: Uhuru Kenyatta criticises ruling, says Judiciary testing democracy limits 

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The president's utterances signal a looming clash over the matter that is pending at the Court of Appeal. 
  • A five-judge bench, on May 14, declared the BBI process null and void and opened up the President for impeachment.


President Kenyatta yesterday went on the offensive against the Judiciary over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), accusing judges of constitutional rigidity that is denying Kenya the opportunity to address its cyclic election troubles.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Confirmed cases rise by 142

  2. Mali mother's 9 babies doing well in Morocco clinic

  3. Ruto’s call to uphold rule of law

  4. PRIME Police dig into life of suspected Amazon scam mastermind

  5. PRIME Blow to Wetang’ula in tussle for Ford-K control

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.