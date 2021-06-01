Zero social distancing amid Covid spike as Kisumu marks Madaraka Day

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu was a colourful affair. The fete featured heavy security presence from as early as 8am, amidst queues of hundreds of curious onlookers, most of whom did not observe social distancing rules and other health protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Admission to the 35,000 capacity stadium was strictly by invitation. Only 3,000 people were invited to this year's event to avoid crowding in an effort to keep within Covid-19 containment measures.

By 8am, the stadium was already alive with various groups keeping the invited guests entertained. Thorough security screening and sanitising was done at the main gate. Face masks were issued to each and every person coming in before they took their seats. All guests were required to be seated by 9am.

The celebrations, as well as the recent flurry of political activities, come at a time when Kisumu County is reeling from a surge in Covid-19 infections. The devolved unit was also the first to record cases the India coronavirus variant.

While only a few members of the public were invited to the Sh550 million newly-constructed stadium, the multi-agency security personnel had a difficult time controlling residents who longed to have a glimpse of the VIPs as they raced through an estimated seven-kilometre stretch from Kisumu's State Lodge to the venue. Majority, however, had their face masks on.

Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu

Working tour

The celebration of Kenya’s 58th Madaraka Day marks the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta's working tour of the lakeside city after presiding over the three-day tour, launch and commissioning of mega projects in Kisumu and Siaya counties.

Security personnel blocked vehicles and human traffic from accessing parts of Jomo Kenyatta Highway and the Kisumu-Kakamega road to give way to a number of dignitaries who started making their way to stadium in Mamboleo more than two hours before the arrival of the President and his guest of honour, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Hundreds of residents gathered at the main bus stage, Kibuye and Kondele to cheer the President, expecting to be addressed by the Head of State, who marks the national holiday in ODM chief Raila Odinga's political bastion.

Instead, Mr Kenyatta's visitors, Deputy President William Ruto and Mr Odinga's convoy rushed past the crowd after delaying the day’s programme for more than 40 minutes.

Zero social distancing in Kisumu during Madaraka Day

Acknowledged greetings

But the President acknowledged the residents’ greetings from the rooftop of his car by waving to them as he passed the Kondele roundabout.

Police were forced to disperse the crowd as itvsurged towards the President's motorcade.

The residents chanted of "handshake" and "BBI".

Most shops were closed as residents followed the proceedings on TV from their homes while others waited on the roadside to see the President making his way.

Denied entry

At Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, hundreds of people who did not have special invitation were blocked from accessing the venue. The gates were opened by 4am for the 3,000 invited guests.

Both regular police, administration officers and those from the military had to repulse those who did not have a pass to ensure a smooth flow of the event.

Other security agents patrolled the Kisumu-Mamboleo road horsebacks as they controlled the crowds.

Earlier, there was a protest after a section of Kisumu residents complained for being locked out of the venue.

"During an interview in one of the local radio stations, Mr Odinga urged the residents to turn out in large numbers and receive the President and his guests," said John Ochieng who hails from Kajulu.

Conventional celebrations are normally attended by thousands of citizens and hundreds of guests in stadiums all over the country who turn up to witness the pomp, pageantry, colourful military parades and excellent displays of entertainment.