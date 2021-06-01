Zero social distancing amid Covid spike as Kisumu marks Madaraka Day

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to a crowd as he heads to the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu for Madaraka Day Celebrations on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu was a colourful affair. The fete featured heavy security presence from as early as 8am, amidst queues of hundreds of curious onlookers, most of whom did not observe social distancing rules and other health protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Covid-19.

