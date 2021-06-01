No Madaraka Day celebrations in Central, Northern counties

Madaraka Day celebrations did not take place Central and Northern Kenya counties on Tuesday, marking a departure from the past where governors and senior administrators presided over the national event.

Authorities cited the Covid-19 prevention measures and rising insecurity cases.

"We realised we would not be able to limit the number of residents attending the event in line with the Covid-19 health protocols. That is why we avoided the gathering," said Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverline Opwora.

The administrator said residents were advised to follow the day’s events on television.

Since the announcement of a ban on public gatherings last year, most public holidays at county level have been skipped.

In Nyeri County, most of the residents went about their private businesses with government installations remaining shut for the day.

The residents did, however, follow proceedings of the national celebrations in Kisumu County on local broadcasting stations.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said there would be no celebrations at county level as advised by the national government.

In Marsabit, County Commissioner Paul Rotich told the Nation that due to rising insecurity cases over the past three weeks, it was decided there would be no public gatherings.

“We’re currently grappling with the challenges of containing calm and pursuing criminals, who have been impoverishing the locals by stealing their livestock. It beats logic to hold such celebrations,” Mr Rotich said.

