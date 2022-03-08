Uhuru orders crackdown on rogue boda boda

By  Ndubi Moturi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators in Nairobi and across the country following Fridays incident that saw a female motorist sexually assaulted in Nairobi.

