Uhuru officially commissions Nairobi Expressway, revamped Eastern Bypass

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially commissioned the Nairobi Expressway on Sunday, saying that the 88-billion-shilling project has not been financed through debt or government funds.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) toll station along the Expressway, President Kenyatta praised the project, saying it has reduced congestion and strengthened Kenya’s position as a regional economic hub.

“This project has not been financed through debt or Government funds. As the first Private Partnership (PPP) road project in Kenya, Nairobi Expressway marks the Kenya Government’s pivot towards leveraging private capital to bridge our infrastructure deficit,” said the President.

He explained that China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), which was tasked with executing the project, designed, financed and built the expressway, and will continue to maintain and operate it for 30 years, before transferring its ownership to the government.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders after he officially opened the Nairobi Expressway on July 31, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

During the concession period, the company will collect toll charges from motorists using the road, from which they will regain their investment.

“The contractor will also revamp the parts of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki way that are adjacent to the expressway, at no additional cost to taxpayers. This project is, therefore, a prime example of what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together,” said the President.

He added that the completion of the project took half the projected time of 18 months instead of 36, owing to implementation of an accelerated construction program.

“Since we opened the road for public trials in April, it now takes between 15 and 24 minutes to drive from Mlolongo in Machakos County to Rironi in Kiambu County. Before the expressway, that journey would take at least three hours which is the equivalent of flying to Addis Ababa and back,” he said.

The JKIA Nairobi Expressway toll station. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

While declaring the official commissioning of the revamped Nairobi Eastern bypass, President Kenyatta said its renovation was conducted to distribute traffic, reduce congestion in and out of Nairobi, and to boost connectivity within the Nairobi Metropolis.

The Nairobi Eastern Bypass connects the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway with the Nairobi-Thika Highway.

The traffic, he stated, resulted from sprouting of businesses along the bypass, which in turn, made the road an unreliable link to JKIA.

“The Government has expanded the Eastern Bypass into a four-lane dual carriageway so that it can serve as a reliable alternative link to JKIA, and to the eastern parts of Kenya. The expressway and the bypass road will address the nightmare of traffic gridlocks in Nairobi estimated by experts to cost the nation over five billion shillings annually in lost productivity time and wasted fuel,” said the President.

Kenyans, said the president, can now enjoy a better business environment, emergency response for all those in need of critical care and better commuter movement and relief for those traveling to and from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“This singular project secures Nairobi’s status as the region’s capital and economic nerve centre and, therefore, strengthening Kenya’s position as Eastern and Central Africa's commercial and diplomatic hub,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing guests when he officially opened the Nairobi Expressway on July 31, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The President also pointed out that his administration has built more than 11,500 kilometres of new tarmac roads, which have increased Kenya’s paved roads network by more than 85% during his term in office. This, he said, has enabled 70 percent of Kenyans access an all-weather road network within a radius of 2km of their homes.

The President has also stated that expansion works are ongoing to reduce traffic congestion in Mombasa Metropolitan area.

These include expansion of Mombasa - Kwa Jomvu – Mariakani and Magongo Roads into dual carriageways, and building a new eight-lane Makupa Bridge to replace the 93-year-old Makupa Causeway.

“We are also building Dongo Kundu Bypass which will connect Mombasa Mainland North and Mombasa Mainland South, and thus obviate the need for transit traffic to pass through Mombasa Island.

“These projects complement the completed Miritini - Mwache - Kipevu Link Road and Moi International Airport Access Roads, which have also improved access to Mombasa port,” said President Kenyatta.

“We are also expanding the Mtwapa - Kwa Kadzengo - Kilifi road into a 4-lane dual carriageway, as part of a larger project to expand the Lunga Lunga - Mombasa - Malindi road. To ease congestion at the Likoni Ferry, we constructed a new Floating Footbridge across Kilindini Channel, which is used by more than 220,000 pedestrians daily,” he added.

Speaking during the occasion, Transport CS James Macharia said the 27km Nairobi Expressway is the largest Private-Public Partnership project in the entire region, affirming the confidence investors have on President Kenyatta’s leadership.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian, said the relationship between China and Kenya has reached a new height unmatched in history, and that China appreciates Kenya's invaluable support whenever China's interests are concerned.