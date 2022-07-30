Nairobi Expressway to be closed from 9pm Saturday

The Nairobi expressway has been closed following the expiry of the trial period.

In a statement, Moja Expressway Company – the firm that is managing the road- said the expressway road will remain closed starting 9 pm Saturday.

The closure, the company said, is meant to pave way for the official commissioning of the road by the government.

“The trial period for the Nairobi Expressway, which commenced on May 14th, 2022, has come to an end. The road will now be closed from 9 pm this Saturday, July 30th 2022 until it is officially commissioned,” the company said.

Moja Expressway said that the commissioning of the road will mark a monumental achievement which has given Nairobi a new face.

“Moja Expressway Company Limited regrets any inconvenience caused and motorists will be advised upon resumption of service on the expressway,” the statement said.

The Nairobi Expressway was opened to the public in May after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that motorists could use the road on a trial basis before it is officially commissioned.

Mr Kenyatta, at the time, said that the trial period would help the government asses the road as well as identify areas and sections of the road that needed polishing and improvement.