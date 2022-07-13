What design flaw? Kenha blames Expressway accidents on reckless motorists

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has blamed the recent Nairobi Expressway accidents on reckless motorists, while also asserting that the road has no design flaw.

During a Transport and Conference expo held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Mr Samuel Omer, Kenha’s director of Highway Planning & Design, said that the recent crashes have been as a result of motorists driving while drunk, or driven by a need to get to the toll station as fast as possible to avoid wasting time while making payments.

“Drivers were driving beyond the recommended speed of 80 kilometres per hour. Investigations into the accidents are ongoing, but the drivers were speeding. I want to reassure you that the cause is not a design flaw. Our roads are okay. However, there seems to be impatience related to the time taken in making payments at the toll,” he explained.

On June 25, an accident at Mlolongo toll station involving three personal cars led to the death of one motorist, as well as injuries to others and damage to property.

Speed monitoring

In a statement, Kenha said the accident involved a motorist that was driving at high speed while approaching the exit. He asked motorists to avoid speeding.

Barely two weeks after, an Embasava matatu rammed into a private car at the same station before overturning. Toll attendants were injured in both incidences, as well as passengers.

Mr Omer explained that there are plans to conduct speed monitoring on the exit stretches of the Expressway, as well as providing educating motorists on the dangers of speeding.