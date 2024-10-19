Uhuru Gardens music concert on, organisers say

Nairobi’s Uhuru Gardens, which had been temporarily closed earlier on Saturday following speculations that it would be used for the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy President designate Prof Kithure Kindiki, is now accessible to the public for a planned music concert.

According to the event organisers, the venue “is now accessible to all” and the Malaika Musical Festival is set to staged at the venue as had been planned earlier.

“The event is on. Uhuru Gardens is accessible to everyone,” musician Prince Indah, who is the host of the event, told Nation.Africa on Saturday evening.

“This is a very important week because it is the week of the biggest cultural event dubbed Malaika Musical Festival,” he said.

Earlier in the day, military officers who had been deployed at the venue told Nation.Africa that the premise was out of bounds to the public.

But beyond the grill of the gate, as far as the eye could see, preparations appeared to be going on for the music concert.

Prince Indah, Emma Jalamo, Waithaka Wa Jane and Costa Ojwang are among the artistes expected to perform during the 4th edition of Malaika Festival.

On Friday evening, after the National Assembly approved Prof Kindiki’s nomination as impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s replacement, some Kenya Kwanza politicians indicated that plans were in top gear for Prof Kindiki's swearing-in ceremony at the venue on Saturday morning.

This was even after the High Court issued temporary orders stopping the replacement of Mr Gachagua as Deputy President until October 24, when the matter will be mentioned before a bench to be appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The order was issued Friday by Justice Chacha Mwita, just moments after all 236 MPs in Parliament voted 'Yes' for DP nominee Prof Kithure to replace Mr Gachagua.

Early in on Saturday morning, when Nation.Africa revisited the venue, the gates at Uhuru Gardens remained locked with military personnel on guard and no official activity going on.

According to the Constitution of Kenya, the swearing-in of the Deputy President-elect should be in a public place and shall be before the Chief Justice or the Deputy Chief Justice, in this case Martha Koome or Philomena Mwilu respectively.