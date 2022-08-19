Uhuru appoints former Vice Chief of Defence Franklin Mghalu chair of Kenya National Shipping Line

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed retired Vice Chief of Defence, Franklin Mghalu, as chairperson of the board of Kenya National Shipping Line.

Following his gazettement dated August 5, Lt-Gen Mghalu will hold the position for three years.

This is among the appointments President Kenyatta made as his reign neared sunset.

Lt-Gen Mghalu was appointment only four days before President Kenyatta legally lost powers to nominate, sack, or appoint public officers.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the state corporations Act, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the defence forces, appoints Lt Gen (RTD) Levi Franklin Mghalu to be the chairperson of the board of directors of the Kenya National Shipping Line, for a period of three years, with effect from the 5th August, 2022” reads the gazette notice.

Lt-Gen Franklin Mghalu, who previously served as the Kenya Navy Commander, retired in 2021 upon serving for 40 years.

President Kenyatta subsequently appointed Lt-Gen Francis Ogolla the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF) to succeed him.

Temporary incumbency

Immediately Kenyans went to polls on August 9, President Kenyatta assumed the role of a caretaker leader, christened temporary incumbency, as he prepares to hand over to the next head of state.

In this phase, the constitution deprives him of some of the powers he previously had including appointing, sacking, or nominating public officers.