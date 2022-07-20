Uhuru appoints Maj Gen Peter Njiru new Kenya Army commander in military changes

President Uhuru Kenyatta has made major changes across the Kenyan military including his former Aide de Camp (ADC) Major General Peter Mbogo Njiru taking over as the Kenya Army commander.

The changes, including promotions, appointments and postings, followed a meeting by the Defence Council chaired by Cabinet Secretary for Defence Mr Eugene Wamalwa.

The realignments have seen the President also promote his ADC Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolool to a Brigadier as Major General Peter Mbogo Njiru of Kenya Army is promoted to a Lieutenant General and subsequently, Kenya Army commander, taking over from Lieutenant General Walter Koipaton who is going for retirement.

Five brigadiers have also been promoted to the rank of major generals including David Kimaiyo, Juma Shee Mwinyikai, Fredrick Leuria, and Mungai Nyaga – all of Kenya Army – and Bernard Waliaula from the Kenya Air Force.

Subsequent to the promotions, Maj Gen Kimaiyo has been appointed the General Officer commanding Western Command while Maj Gen Mwinyikai is the new General Officer commanding Eastern Command.

Maj Gen Leuria has been appointed as Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of operations, plans, doctrine and training.

On the other hand, Maj Gen Nyaga has been appointed Force Commander, East African Community Regional Force for DRC while Maj Gen Waliaula will serve as Director of Defence National Security Industries.

At the same time, other than Mr Lekolool, 15 other colonels have been promoted to the rank of brigadiers and appointed to various positions.

They include William Kamoiro, Ahmed Mohamed Saman, Joel Muriungi M’Arimi, Josepgh Douglas Mokwena, David Kiprotich Chesire, Alice Muringo Mate, Dr David Kimeli Chepsiror, and Charles Ndirangu Mathenge from the Kenya Army.

Others are Mohammed Salah Farah, Mohamed Dahir Ali, Dr Justino Mutisya Muinde and Apollo Ogola Aloka, Hillary Biwott Kipkosgey and Ziporah Kalondu Kioko; all from Kenya Air Force and John Wekesa Khaoya from the Kenya Navy.

Brig Kamoiro has been appointed Commander for the second brigade, Brig Saman takes charge as commander, Special Operations brigade while Brig M’Arimi has been appointed to commandant of the Recruits Training School.

Brig Mokwena has been appointed as Chief of System at Defence Headquarters, Brig Chesire Commander 8 Brigade, Brig Mathenge is the new Managing Director at Defence Forces Food Processing Factory, Brig Mate remains in the Legal Branch at Defence Headquarters while Dr Chepsiror is the new Chief Medical Officer, Isiolo Regional Hospital.

Further, Brig Farah will be the new Base Commander, Laikipia Ari Base; Brig Ali Principal, Defence Forces Technical College; Brig Muinde Chief Medical Officer, Eldoret Regional Hospital, Brig Aloka Senior Directing Staff Air at the National Defence College and Brig Kipkosgey the new Kenya Space Agency director while Brig Kioko takes charge at Defence Headquarters as chief of strategic communication.

Brig Khaoya has been appointed Chief of Welfare and Compensation at the Defence Headquarters.