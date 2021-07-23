Uhuru names Francis Ogolla KDF vice chief in military changes

Major-General Francis Ogolla

A file photo of Major-General Francis Ogolla, who was on July 23, 2021 promoted to Lieutenant-General and appointed Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Leonard Onyango

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Major-General Mohamed Badi of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) was promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general, President Kenyatta saying he will remain in charge of the NMS.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday made several key changes in the Ministry of Defence, including promoting Major-General Francis Ogolla to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

