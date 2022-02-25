TSC rules out pay rise, sets stage for clash with tutors

Nancy Macharia

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss Nancy Macharia at a past function. TSC has ruled out a pay rise for tutors as demanded by their unions.

Photo credit: File | Nation

By  David Muchunguh  &  Faith Nyamai

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has ruled out a pay rise for tutors as demanded by their unions, setting the stage for another round of confrontations that could lead to a strike.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.