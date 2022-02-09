Threat of strike looms as teachers’ unions, TSC talk

Kuppet Secretary-General Akello Misori

Kuppet Secretary-General Akello Misori. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

The two gigantic teachers’ unions have engaged their employer in make-or-break talks to avert a potential strike that could cripple national examinations next month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.