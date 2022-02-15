Teachers to enjoy 120-day maternity leave with full pay

Nancy Macharia

Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia. She announced that teachers will now enjoy 120 days of maternity and 21 days of paternity leave with full pay.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Teachers will now enjoy 120 days of maternity and 21 days of paternity leave with full pay.

