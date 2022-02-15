Car refueling

An attendant at a filling station in Nairobi fuels a car. Kenyans are staring at tough times after the government revealed the fuel subsidy kitty is running on empty.

Trouble looms for consumers as fuel subsidy kitty runs empty

By  Brian Ambani  &  Samwel Owino

Kenyans are staring at tough times after the government revealed the fuel subsidy kitty is running on empty and is left with only a fraction of what is needed to cushion them from a historic increase in fuel prices next month.

