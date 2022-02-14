Relief as Epra keeps fuel prices unchanged for fourth time

Pump Prices

A pump attendant service a client at a petrol station in Nairobi. Epra has announced that the current fuel prices will remain in place for a fifth month running. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The energy regulator has kept fuel prices unchanged for the fourth time in a row in the latest monthly review of fuel prices as the government has allocated additional billions towards keeping the fuel subsidy going. 

