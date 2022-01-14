Relief as Epra keeps fuel prices unchanged

A pump attendant serving a client at Rubis Petroleum Station on Koinange Street, Nairobi, in November 14, 2021.Epra has kept fuel prices unchanged for the third month in a row.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The energy regulator has kept fuel prices unchanged for the third month in a row in the latest monthly review of fuel prices.

