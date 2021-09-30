Treasury diverted fuel subsidy funds, PS tells MPs

Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia

Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia who on September 30, 2021 told MPs that the government used money meant to cushion consumers against high fuel prices to improve petroleum infrastructure.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The government used money meant to cushion consumers against high fuel prices to improve petroleum infrastructure, Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia told lawmakers Thursday.

