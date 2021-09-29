MPs seek details on Sh8.6 billion fuel levy from energy regulator

Daniel Kiptoo

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director-General Daniel Kiptoo when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and Planning on September 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The energy regulator is under pressure to reveal details of a multibillion-shilling fund intended to cushion Kenyans from high fuel prices.

