Traders decry low sales as Easter ends

Christians will enter the celebratory part of Easter on Sunday, when they congregate in churches across the country to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after three days in the tomb, which is one of the pillars of their faith.

Some faiths, more so the Catholic Church, have been having sombre Masses bereft of the celebratory bits since Ash Wednesday. The staunch have also been fasting and avoiding eating meat on Fridays. But from today till the next Lenten season, Mass will have dancing and celebration as usual and believers can indulge in their favourite meals.

Kenyans, most of them weighed down by the ever-rising cost of living and some without salaries, have found various ways of making use of the long weekend afforded to them by the Easter weekend.

Some have visited recreational parks, others taken the chance to visit relatives. The damper is compounded by the fact that unlike in 2022, this year’s Easter happens while schools are in session, leaving a good portion of school-going children to mark the season away from their families.

As those who can afford it spend time in recreational areas, police say there is enhanced security to ensure an enjoyable holiday.

Mr Abdalla Komesha, the acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police, said in a press briefing in Nairobi yesterday that high-traffic areas were receiving great attention from law enforcers.

“We have enhanced security in social places and gatherings including places of worship, the malls, entertainment joints so that mwananchi goes about their activities without any fear or hitch,” he said, noting that additional security personnel have been deployed along the beaches in the Coast.

Speaking of the Coast, the region that is usually the epicentre of holidaying is not the busiest this year.

Revellers dot the Nyali Beach in Mombasa as Kenyans celebrate the Easter holiday on April 8, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Natio Media Group

A spot-check by the Sunday Nation revealed that there was little activity in different recreational areas such as beaches. Also, the Mama Ngina Waterfront and a number of eateries remained mostly deserted due to the ongoing Ramadhan season.

“There is less vibe this Easter since a majority of places have remained closed as schools have not released children for Easter. But this year many have complained of the high cost of living,” said Eve Wanjiku, proprietor of Swahili Best Dishes in Mombasa.

In Mombasa County, traders have decried slow business attributing it to tough economic times with traders who were expecting to cash in from Easter and coming Idd festivities remain disappointed.

A man hawks his merchandise at the Mama Ngina Waterfront on April 8, 2023, with the hope of cashing in on the Easter weekend.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By this time of the year, there is supposed to be a hive of activity as shoppers jostle to find items including new clothes and foodstuff for the upcoming Idd celebrations.

“This year, I have not been able to fully stock my shop since the walk-in customers have drastically reduced in number. Ramadhan season used to be the busiest in our shops. But that has changed. Everyone is complaining of harsh economic times,” said Mr Salim Khalid, a trader.

Food stalls have also complained of low business, citing fears of stock expiry.

“I stocked my shop with hopes people will buy in plenty. I am shocked that the Ramadhan season is coming to an end and my stock is still intact,” said Zainab Fatuma, a trader at Mackinnon Market.

Children play on a trampoline at Rupa’s Kids Corner in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, during Easter Holiday celebrations on April 8, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Dr Sam Ikwaye, the Coast executive officer for the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers, said Easter activities in the region have been affected by the high cost of living, with hoteliers worried that those travelling for holiday will not have huge disposable income.

“The bookings are fairly well and most are doing about 60 percent of bed occupancy. This is as a result of the school calendar which, will lock many domestic clients. Despite having some bookings, we are worried the high cost of living will affect how Kenyans will spend in the Coast during the four-day break,” said Dr Ikwaye. “Despite the low celebratory mood, hoteliers have remained optimistic things will look up this year as more activities are looking up this year.”

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) called on Kenyans to take up the available holiday offers courtesy of the “You Deserve a Holiday” campaign.

The offers cater to different categories of travellers including families, couples as well as individuals.

“As an industry, we are not just looking at the season but we expect more activity. The KTB and tourism trade partners are pitching camp in Mombasa and interesting Kenyans with affordable packages,” said KTB.

Boda boda riders wait for customers at the Elburgon Stage in Nakuru County, during Easter fesivities on April 8, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, the Wildlife ministry yesterday announced the free viewing of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino at the Nairobi museum starting tomorrow to Thursday. The beast died in Kenya in 2018 and its carcass was shipped to the Czech Republic where it was treated to preserve it and to enable it to be displayed like it used to be when it was alive.