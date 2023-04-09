Eight dead as tragedies mar Easter celebrations

At least eight people are dead, more than 25 nursing injuries and up to 200 others displaced from their homes following tragedies that plagued different parts of Kenya over the Easter weekend.

The most tragic occurrence unravelled yesterday in Migori, where eight people died when a truck with failed brakes ran into vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians. Many others were injured.

In Kisumu, a 14-seater matatu left 13 people injured when it crashed into a wall when approaching the Mamboleo interchange flyover.

Elsewhere in Kirinyaga County, three people escaped death on Friday when their vehicle plunged into a swamp along the Embu-Makutano highway.

The list of tragedies also includes flooding, which has forced more than 180 people in Siaya County to flee their homes for safety. Displacement has also happened in Busia, where families afraid of River Nzoia backflow moved to higher grounds.

The tragedies have put a damper on the Easter break, which was marked against a general wave of financial difficulties facing Kenyans even as the police assured Kenyans of their safety.

Mr Abdalla Komesha, the acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police, yesterday told a press conference in Nairobi that there were no major safety concerns. “No major security incidents have been reported in the country, save for the Migori road accident.”

The Migori accident happened at the town’s distinctive bridge, situated on a narrow road with high traffic. To make it worse, boda boda riders park at either side of the road and hawkers cross anyhow, making it hard for drivers to navigate in case of an emergency. That was a recipe for disaster at 7.30am when a speeding lorry transporting rice from Nairobi to Isebania sped on, its brakes having failed and its lights at full-glare.

Eight people died from the accident while eight are still nursing serious injuries at Migori Referral Hospital. The driver, Peter Ndua, 36, was one of the survivors.

Over a three-kilometre stretch from Kakrao, where his vehicle’s brakes failed, Mr Ndua tried to navigate his way through the busy road. “He drove while hooting and the headlights were on. When he reached the Migori bridge, he hit two pedestrians. One was thrown into the river by the impact,” said County Police Commander Mark Wanjala.

Ndua then hit a lorry, damaging it in the rear. The driver swerved to the right and hit two stationary tippers. The lorry further hit several motorcycles and pedestrians, before landing in a ditch.

An Anglican Church pastor and a seven-year-old boy were among the casualties. In the midst of all this chaos, some residents focused on looting rice from the fateful vehicle, with police officers unable to protect property.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko and his Kisumu counterpart Anyang’ Nyong’o sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families. Mr Odinga said: “I offer my deepest sympathies to all those who have lost their loved ones, friends, and colleagues in the tragic accident that occurred this morning at the boda boda stage in Migori town. May God grant you all fortitude to get through this difficult moment.”

My Ayacko, who visited the survivors in hospital, said the county government would meet their treatment expenses.

In Kisumu, the driver of the matatu that was involved in an accident is reported to have lost control as he tried to negotiate a corner while approaching the flyover. The vehicle is reported to have developed a mechanical problem as it descended the steep section of the road.

Kisumu Central police boss Nicholas Mwangi said the driver lost control of the vehicle before it crashed into the flyover wall. “The vehicle later hit a stationary vehicle before rolling several times, injuring all its occupants.”

Mr Mwangi said the passengers were rescued and rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In Mwea, three people escaped death narrowly when their vehicle plunged into a swamp. Immediately after the accident, residents rushed to the scene and rescued the victims. “The accident took place when the driver lost control of the vehicle and landed into the swamp,” a resident, Mr Benjamin Kariuki, said.

And several families have been displaced from their homes in Got Agulu, Bondo, after their homes were flooded after backflow from Lake Sare. Siaya County officials estimate that 180 people have been displaced.

On Wednesday, the water level in River Yala rose following a downpour that triggered backflow from Lake Sare. Governor James Orengo visited the affected families and distributed food and other items.

In neighbouring Budalang’i, four families relocated from their homes for fear of backflow from River Nzoia. According to Budalang’i Flood Victims Chairman Geoffrey Wanjala, the level of water has been rising in the river.

“Four families have relocated. We are not feeling safe either; if the rains continue with the same intensity, we will be forced to move to higher grounds. The dykes are weakening with each passing day,” he said.