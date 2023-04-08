Seven killed in Migori road crash

Seven people perished in a road accident in Migori after a truck veered off the road and ploughed into people.

Migori police commander Mark Wanjala said six adults and a child were killed in the accident on Saturday.

The lorry was transporting rice and witnesses said the driver tried to warn people to get out of the way by hooting before the vehicle careened into those nearby along the Migori-Isebania road.

Mr Wanjala said the driver of the lorry is reported to be among the dead.

The police boss said: “Rescue operations are going on. We have lost seven people on spot. Six of the dead are adults and one is a child.”

Rescuers who rushed to the scene had a difficult time getting bodies out of wreckage.



At the scene, motorcycle had been reduced to twisted metals. The rice that was being transported on the lorry had spilled on the highway.



Some residents of Migori Town rushed to the scene to scoop the rice into bags.



ODM leader Raila Odinga was among the first Kenyans who sent his condolences to the affected families.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to all those who have lost their loved ones, friends, and colleagues in the tragic accident that occurred this morning at the boda boda stage in Migori town. May God grant you all fortitude to get through this difficult moment. Poleni kwa msiba,” said Mr Odinga on his Twitter account.