To curb tribalism, teens must stop speaking mother tongue

Happy teens

Isn’t it high time that we the youth united to reshape our lives and the future of our country?

Photo credit: Pool

By  Patricia George

What you need to know:

  • It’s disheartening to see young boys and girls being forced to speak in their mother tongue.
  • The place of tribe is slowly being overtaken as the world becomes a global village.

I am a proud youth of the 21st century and I like to move with times. That is why a recent article by human rights activist Boniface Mwangi on “the tribe-less generation” caught my attention.

