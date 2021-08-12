Local artistes create great music but need our support to succeed

Khaligraph Jones

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones aka Papa Jones during a past live performance in Mombasa.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Sharon Shisia

What you need to know:

  • While most Kenyans love music, they hardly support local artists.
  • Local artists always lament lack of support from the public and the government. 

Music is a basic need. It keeps us going. It starts with creation of melodies in different forms; from making beats on your desk, to humming a tune and finally producing it in a studio. While most Kenyans love music, they hardly support local artists.

