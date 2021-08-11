You are allowed to be wrong! Go ye and commit errors…

It occurs to me that as we grow older we become more afraid to be wrong.

I recall times as a kid when failure only meant lower scores on a test. This meant I couldn't get admission to Alliance or Mang'u, which meant I couldn't be, let's say the neurosurgeon, pilot or doctor I wanted to be...

That was my worry then. Education is the key to life, right? I bet that is why we read that much, especially in high school. Those early mornings were pure torture.

I hated school. Besides friends and food, I had little to look forward to. Sunday nights were my longest. I hated Mondays.

I wonder why they named them Monday blues; it should be Monday blacks.

Monday paved way for another long week filled with misery. But in all we needed to win. We had to. Education was the key and we needed that key to open the doors that we knocked on.

But you didn't make it to that Med school you dreamt of; and while you fought so hard to become a pilot, your brains didn't fight hard enough. Pinches, right?

Greatest wrong

Despite missing out on what we wished for, some of us turned out just fine though, probably through the mistakes. And we opened up new levels of ourselves.

No successful person ever reached the place of glory without a few mistakes. After being defeated a couple of times, they didn't let the mistakes stop them. Instead, they embraced them and learnt the most they could out of them.

Look at Thomas Edison, America's greatest inventor. A wise man once said -- a life spent making mistakes is not only more, more honourable but also more useful than a life spent doing nothing.

When you limit yourself from doing the things you want in fear of being wrong, you are doing the greatest wrong to yourself.

Being wrong can only prove two things: you are useless if you refused to learn from your mistakes or you are wiser after learning from them.

How you approach your mistakes is entirely up to you. To many more mistakes mate.

Go ye out there and make some errors. Who cares!

Osano, 20, popularly known as Poetic Hans, is a poetry and spoken word artist.