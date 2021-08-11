You are allowed to be wrong! Go ye and commit errors…

Studying man

Being wrong can only prove two things: you are useless if you refused to learn from your mistakes or you are wiser after learning from them.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Osano Brian

Poetry and spoken word artist

What you need to know:

  • Despite missing out on what we wished for, some of us turned out just fine though, probably through the mistakes.
  • When you limit yourself from doing the things you want in fear of being wrong, you are doing the greatest wrong to yourself.

It occurs to me that as we grow older we become more afraid to be wrong.

