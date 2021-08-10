Teenagers should take care they do not keep the wrong company

Show me your friends and I’ll tell you who you are.” Not many teenagers are advised on how to choose their friends wisely.

Teens love spending time together engaging in different activities such as sports, dancing, watching movies and listening to music.

They love to hang out with their friends because they want to make good memories together. Furthermore, they support each other through struggles against depression, disability, hardship and loss. It encourages them to boost their self- worth and adds purpose to their life. It also helps them to reach their goals.

Additionally, it helps them enrich their lives and improve their health and bond well with each other. It also gives them a chance to feel loved and enjoy the companionship of good friendship.

On the other hand, there are some negative consequences for teenagers who hang out with friends who have bad behaviours. They risk making bad decisions such as hanging out with them in wrong places like a bar.

Teenagers need to understand the difference between good and bad friends. Good friends are those who care about you, who are always there for you and help you through your difficulties.

They treat you with kindness and always have your back when you need them. On the other hand, bad friends are disrespectful and unkind.

They get you in trouble by advising you to take drugs or steal. Bad friends encourage you to engage in behaviours such as physical bullying or cyber bullying.

Parents often says: “I don’t like the behaviour of so and so. I don’t want to see you with them!”

Parents need to know who their children are hanging out with so that they can help them choose friends who are good for them.

I would advise teenagers to choose their friends wisely; choose friends who have similar values so that they can keep you from being negatively influenced by others.

You should also choose friends with common goals and who can support you to achieve your dreams.