Even with Covid-19 pandemic, there is light at end of tunnel

Life has not been the same since the Covid-19 pandemic struck this country in March 2020. Coronavirus has hit the rich and poor and the young and old alike.

Everybody has been affected in one way or another. The virus has not spared doctors, nurses and other health workers.

Hospitals are no longer safe, with many people battling the virus in intensive care units.

The question lingering on everyone’s minds is when this pandemic will be brought under control. With lives being lost daily, our only hope is still God. It is evident that the painful experiences are changing ways of life.

Some people have lost hope and surrendered to fate. Others have even contemplated ending their lives. Cases of suicide are being reported on mainstream and social media daily.

Couples are finding it difficult to provide for their children as livelihoods have been shattered. To make matters worse, the cost of living keeps rising day in day out. The young are in despair.

Students have lost hope after being barred from sitting their examinations due to fee balances. There have been cases of parents abandoning their children after losing their jobs. Yet even with all the gloom, there is hope.

Resilience is the ability to deal with challenges positively. It is what determines how high we rise above what threatens to wear us down.

Challenges

Resilient people do not let problems define them. They instead progress above the challenges.

To them, problems are temporary. They believe in making problems work well for them.

It is disheartening to see a person despair because of a similar problem you experienced and overcame.

Time has come for the country to raise awareness on handling life challenges. Kenyans should no longer seek “solutions” in suicide.

If we cultivate resilience, we can transcend problems, knowing well that hard times are part of life as they come and go. This begins by defining yourself as competent, strong and positive.