How lessons learnt during school closure will help me in Form Four

In March last year when schools were shut down, I was in Form Three, one term into the class, and thought it would be a temporary closure.

Alas! Days turned into weeks and into months. I remember planning for the year only to end up staying home for the whole of it.

I also remember following up on my New Year resolutions only to end up in front of the screen every morning, finger on the remote, watching ‘Real Time’ or listening to my favourite Nigerian musician. Only God knows how much time I spent watching TV. Try as I might, I could not get it together.

It was one of the dullest moments of my life. That was when I knew that school was the only place I would ever wish to be, no matter how much I always missed home.

Needless to say, even if the year was lost and our time wasted, I think the nine months weren’t that bad. I discovered myself, the power of love, and importance of family — of my parents’ love and spending time with my brothers and sisters. How empty the world had become without handshakes, hugs or kisses!

Patience and discipline

I got to learn new skills. I learnt patience and spirit of discipline. Discipline was my favourite part, especially when I heard to put down the remote, shut my door, and bury my nose in books.

It was not easy, but I tried. It is the discipline and sacrifice that I learnt during the period that keeps me going even today as I sit my end of year exams.

Despite the shortened school terms and holidays, I still see light at the end of the tunnel. The ministry has set policies to return to normalcy as soon as possible, and we Form Fours are ready to adhere to the new system.

Nothing comes easy. With help from sacrificing teachers and supportive parents, we shall succeed.

But most of all, I thank God for his love and grace. I will be joining Form Four next month. To all future candidates, remember to work smart and not hard, and don’t forget to be you — because you are awesome — and to everyone else out there; thank you for your support and love.

Patricia Vivian George, 17, is a Form Four student at Mama Ngina Girls High School.