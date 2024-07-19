Tifa survey: Most Kenyans support youth-led protests

A new survey by Tifa Research shows that 81 per cent of Kenyans support protests by the youth that are aimed at pushing for reforms to address governance issues and the high cost of living.

The survey, released on Thursday, shows that support for the Gen Z protests cuts across the political divide, “indicating a broad-based agreement on the importance of the issues raised by them,” according to Tifa Research Executive Director Maggy Ireri.

The survey was conducted on July 16 and 17 targeting those aged 18 and above with a sample size of 1,507 and a +/-2.52 per cent margin of error. The data was collected via telephone interviews at the household level.

The populous Rift Valley region commanded 25 per cent of the sample size, followed by Eastern 15 per cent, Central 13 per cent, Nzanza 12 per cent, Nairobi 11 per cent, Western 10 per cent, Coast nine per cent and North Eastern four per cent.

Out of the sample size, 51 per cent were male and 49 per cent female distributed in age groups of 18-34 years at 54 per cent and 35 years and above at 46 percent.

The greatest support for the Gen Z agitations came from the 18-34 age group (83 per cent) while those aged 35 and above were at 80 per cent. Nairobi recorded the highest support at 90 per cent followed by Nyanza 89 per cent. Other regions scored as follows: Central (88 per cent), North Eastern (83 per cent), Eastern (81 per cent), Coast (80 per cent), Western (79 per cent) and Rift Valley (73 per cent).

In terms of political affiliation, 91 per cent of Azimio supporters rallied behind the Gen Zs compared to 79 per cent of Kenya Kwanza supporters.

In terms of personal involvement, 16 per cent protested on social media, 11 per cent on the streets with five per cent providing food, water, transport, and t-shirts for the protesters while four percent participated in X-space discussions.

However, a majority of respondents reported no involvement in either physical or online protests.

“This data highlights a significant preference for digital activism over physical demonstrations among those supporting the Gen Z movement,” said Ms Ireri.

Last month, young Kenyans took to the streets to protest against punitive tax measures contained in the Finance Bill, 2024, with the ensuing violence and deaths forcing President Ruto to reject the legislative proposals and dissolve the Cabinet. At least 50 Kenyans have been killed by he police since then.

What remains a challenge to the government as it explores ways to deal with the protests is that the young generation is leaderless with no identifiable political affiliation.

“Their leaderless and partyless stance underscores a deep disillusionment with traditional political structures, seeking to carve out a new path that truly represents their interests and aspirations,” says Ms Ireri.

Their demands range from reducing government spending to accountability by public servants. One quarter (25 per cent) of the respondents want the government to introduce austerity measures to save resources, 21 per cent want youth unemployment addressed while 18 per cent are pushing for the lowering of the cost of living.

Another 14 per cent want the government to enhance the fight against corruption, 12 per cent want President Ruto to resign, nine percent want police investigated over the killing of protesters, eight per cent want the government to hire intern doctors, seven per cent want an audit of the public debt and a similar percentage are pushing for removal of Cabinet secretaries.