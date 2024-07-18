Three in tight race to succeed Japhet Koome as Inspector General of Police

At least three security chiefs have reportedly been touted as possible successors to Japhet Koome as Inspector General of Police.

Acting police boss Douglas Kanja, Kenya Police College Commandant Nyale Munga and Kenya Military Academy Commandant Aphaxard Kiugu are among those being considered to head the national police service.

Several sources told Nation.Africa that the names of the three were forwarded to President William Ruto for consideration after background checks on their suitability by the National Intelligence Agency.

The President, the sources said, is likely to make his choice by the end of the week. According to the sources, regional balance in the police service, competence and integrity are some of the factors being considered in selecting the right candidate.

The law requires the President to submit the name of the nominee to the National Assembly for vetting by the National Security Committee.

If the MPs approve the nomination, the President makes the formal appointment.

The position fell vacant a week ago after Mr Koome resigned following sustained pressure from some state officials, politicians and activists who were unhappy with the police's handling of the ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.

Intense lobbying

The President also sent packing Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow, who was in charge of the Administration Police. There has been intense lobbying for the position of police chief.

It has emerged that there are competing interests in picking a candidate from either the police or the military.

But President Ruto and his allies had criticised his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, for packing security agencies with military officers during his campaign for the presidency.

Mr Kiugu, who was promoted to the rank of Major General by President Ruto in March, has in the past led Kenyan peacekeeping troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Kanja is on a two-year contract after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.

On the day of Mr Koome's resignation, President Ruto met the leadership of the National Police Service Commission at State House to discuss the appointment of the next police chief.

Following Mr Koome's resignation, the President announced a series of changes in the top echelons of the police and prisons.

Mr James Kamau has since been appointed acting DIG in charge of the AP. Until his appointment, Mr Kamau was the commandant of the AP Training School in Embakasi.

Mr Eliud Lagat, who was the GSU commandant, was picked to take over as the DIG in charge of the Kenya Police. Mr Renson Lolmondooni, who was the National Police Service head of operations, is the new GSU commandant.

Mr William Yiampoy, who was the head of the Presidential Escort team, is the new director of operations at Police headquarters, Vigilance House.

Mr Kainga Imathiu, who until last Friday was the Murang'a County commander, is the new commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong.

Profile of candidates for the post of Inspector General of Police:

Nyale Munga

He is a holder of a master’s degree in Armed Conflict and Peace studies from the University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in Criminology, he has served in the police service for 33 years.

Nyale has served the police in various capacities both in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the uniformed police.

He was also the Principal Assistant to then IG Hilary Mutyambai.

Nyale has headed the anti-terror police unit and the defunct Flying squad.

In the DCI, Nyale served as DCI boss in Molo and Nairobi Central Division. He was also head of the Highway patrol unit.

Nyale is the current chairman of the Police FC football team.

Douglas Kanja

The acting IG has been in police service for over 30 years.

Before his appointment, Kanja was the DIG in charge of Kenya Police. He also served as the GSU commandant.

Other capacities in the police service include the head of the Guns’ Unit and the Kilifi County police boss.

He is currently serving on a two-year contract after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years

Aphaxard Kiugu

Promoted to the rank of Major General in March, he is the Commandant, Kenya Military Academy.

The career military officer has led Kenyan soldiers in operations outside the country.

In 2023, Kiugu was named the head of Kenyan peacekeeping troops deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo