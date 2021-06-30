Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu
Puzzle of Sh12 million contract that will cost taxpayer Sh352 million 

What you need to know:

  • Tele-News Africa and Atlantic Region was contracted in 2004 at Sh12 million by the Ministry of Trade to undertake consultancy services. 
  • Although the contract ended on June 9, 2004, having been fully paid for the contract period, the firm continued advertising. 

It will now cost the taxpayer more than Sh352 million for a contract that was irregularly procured by government officials and which was to cost only Sh12 million. 

