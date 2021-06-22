Vihiga's unending staff audit gobbles Sh69.5 million

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo. A probe committee at the Vihiga County Assembly has revealed that his administration has spent at least Sh69.5 million on an unending staff audit that begun in 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

A probe committee at the Vihiga County assembly has revealed Governor Wilber Ottichilo's administration has spent at least Sh69.5 million on an unending staff audit that begun in 2018.

