The rise and fall of Moses Lenolkulal

He rose to the limelight in 2013, when he was elected as the inaugural governor of Samburu, but later dominated headlines as the first county boss to be dragged into the corridors of justice over graft allegations.

Such is Kenyan politics, where few stories match the dramatic rise and fall of a public figure just like that of Moses Lenolkulal, the former two-term Governor.

A man, whose name once symbolised a new era of governance and youthful leadership, Mr Lenolkulal now finds himself at the centre of a historic downfall marked by his conviction on corruption charges on Wednesday.

Although his tenure was not dogged with controversies, the graft case has soiled his youthful industrious career.

Born and raised in Samburu, the former county chief attended Poro Primary School in Samburu West, and later joined Kirisia Secondary School in Maralal town.

He later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics at Egerton University in the late 1990s.

In 2021, he graduated with a Masters Degree in Public Policy Management from Strathmore University School of Business.

It is this academic background, combined with his deep understanding of the challenges facing Samburu that made him a natural fit for a career in the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) sector, where he worked on various initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of marginalised communities in northern Kenya.

He made a name for himself working with various NGOs, focused on development issues, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment in Samburu.

He would later quit the NGO world and contest to be the first governor of Samburu in the 2013 General Election (GE), beating seasoned politicians like Dr Michael Lolwerikoi and Stephen Lekupe.

During the governor’s campaigns, Lenolkulal, locally referred to as MK within Samburu political circles, positioned himself as a 'typical son of the soil' who understood the county's season-long problems ranging from climate changes and insecurity.

When he first took office as the county boss in 2013 at 37, he was not only the first person to hold the position but also one of the youngest governors to emerge under the new devolution system introduced by the 2010 Constitution.

His election on a United Republican Party (URP) ticket, now defunct party, was seen as a beacon of change and reform in a region known for its rich cultural heritage but often overshadowed by its unique challenges.

His background in collaborating with NGOs was seen as a strong foundation for his new role bringing a wealth of experience and a network of resources to the county government.

For a man who attempted and won the gubernatorial seat at his first stab, he found himself in an unfamiliar environment, managing billions of shillings at a newly formed devolved unit.

In the 2017 election, he secured a second-term win on the Jubilee Party ticket. His administration was credited with initiating several key projects including improved water access, infrastructure development, and educational programs designed to uplift the community.

These early successes reinforced the belief that his leadership could effectively address Samburu’s unique challenges. However, despite these promising beginnings, Lenolkulal’s tenure took a dramatic political turn.

By 2021, allegations of corruption began to surface, casting a shadow over his administration. The allegations centered around the misappropriation of Sh83 million, with accusations of embezzlement and fraud coming to the fore.

The once-celebrated governor was now embroiled in a scandal that would culminate in his historic conviction on graft charges.

The fall of Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, the retired Governor of Samburu County, was sealed on Wednesday when Anti Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki convicted him on Sh83. million graft case he was charged alongside 10 others.

As the Magistrate read out the conviction, Mr Lenolkulal, the once-powerful figure sat helplessly in the court dock alongside other 10 convicts, his usually composed demeanor shattered.

Court documents show he accumulated multi-million-shilling assets including buildings in high-end areas of Nairobi's Karen, prime plots, a hotel, and a petrol station in Maralal town. But just as his rise was epic, his downfall was equally in the offing.

In April 2019, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Governor Lenolkulal over Sh83.3 million fraud in the county.

The detectives also arrested nine other Samburu County officials including Mr Lenolkulal's county secretary, chief finance officer, former chief officer in charge of the environment, and several other chief officers.

The then Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji (now National Intelligence Service boss) ordered their prosecution after linking them to a Sh83.3 million fuel-supply scandal in which Oryx Service Station, owned by Mr Lenolkulal was given a tender to supply the county government against the law.

Haji said investigations had established the Governor was trading with the county government through Oryx Service Station for the supply of fuel between March 2013 to 2019 where the station received more than Sh83 million from the county government and shared between the Governor and his proxy Hesbon Ndathi.

He was subsequently barred from accessing his office until his case was determined.

During the court proceedings, the EACC told the court that the governor’s investment records show that he did not own any land or house in Nairobi at the time, but his investments sprang up immediately and he was elected as governor in 2013.

The EACC further revealed that while the governor's official residence in Maralal, which is a former town clerk's residence, was poorly maintained and valued at less than Sh5 million, his private residence was posh and valued at more than Sh70 million, and was built in a short period during his tenure.

According to EACC records, the governor acquired his first home near Carnivore Restaurant in his first year as governor.

Later the former county boss suddenly indulged in an investment spree with a massive interest in real estate in several parts of the country including Nairobi, and Maralal town.

The anti-graft agency said the former county chief’s exponential wealth accumulation involved the development of multiple high-end properties across the country, with five of them in the capital Nairobi. Some of the properties include a palatial mansion in Karen Fair Acres area, and an acre of land worth Sh300 million.

As if this was not enough, the governor then challenged the decision of the lower court barring him from accessing office, only for the high court judge Mumbi Ngugi to uphold the same.

She argued that allowing a person facing criminal charges to access public office was entrenching corruption and impunity in the land.

This dealt a blow to the governor then as she referred to Section 62 (6) of the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act, which states “apart from the obfuscating, helps obliterate the ‘political hygiene’ as it was contrary to the provisions of the constitutional requirement of integrity in governance and against the national values as well as the provisions of leadership and integrity.

On Wednesday Mr Lenolkulal once again became the first former Governor to be convicted in a corruption case since the advent of devolution after he was found guilty of conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property alongside nine other former senior county officials in his government and one businessman.

The EACC termed the ruling on the graft case as of "monumental significance" in the fight against corruption in the country.

"This is the first corruption case of a criminal nature involving a governor to come to its logical conclusion despite an earlier attempt by the DPP to withdraw it," said EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi.

The nine former senior officials, including the County Secretary, six Chief Officers of Finance, Environment, Agriculture, Transport, Land, and Gender, a Deputy Director of Education, and the Head of Supply Chain Management, were also found guilty of abuse of office.

In a judgment delivered on August 28, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki convicted the former Governor on count three of conflict of interest.

He was also found guilty alongside Hesborn Ndathi on count four of unlawful acquisition of public property, being Sh83,345,255 which the Samburu County government paid Oryx Filling Station for the supply of fuel and lubricants.

He convicted the remaining eight accused persons of abuse of office.

They include former County Secretary Stephen Letinina, former Chief Officers Daniel Lenolkirna (Finance), Josephine Lenasalia (Environment), Reuben Lemunyete (Agriculture), Paul Lolmingani (Transport), Benard Lesurmat (Land) Lilian Balanga (Gender), former Deputy Director of Education Linus Lenolngenje; and former Head of Supply Chain Geoffrey Kitewan.

Mr Lenolkulal's conviction sparked varied reactions across Samburu as some locals welcomed the anti-corruption court's ruling hailing it as a significant victory in the fight against graft.

"It is clear that money was lost and the court confirmed it. Let it be a warning to the current leaders in the county," said Stella Nasieku, a resident.

However, supporters of Lenolkulal expressed outrage at the verdict, and many believe the former governor has been unfairly targeted for "unknown" reasons.