Kibos demolitions, Nubian community
Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

The pain of the Nubian Community

By  Victor Raballa  &  Angeline Ochieng

What you need to know:

  • Despite living in Kenya for more than 100 years, members of the Nubian community have been through a tumultuous historical journey full of pain and anguish. 

Over the years, different groups of Kenyans have sued the British government for one reason or another.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.