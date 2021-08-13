Wajir, Garissa residents registered as ‘refugees’ sue in citizenship row

Uncollected ID cards.

sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • In the petition filed before the High Court, the 14,762 from Garissa and the 4,952 persons from Wajir want the government compelled to clear them from the database.
  • They said most of them were registered as refugees or found themselves in the database when drought and hunger hit the counties.

Close to 20,000 northern Kenya residents, who registered as asylum seekers to benefit from services offered to refugees, have sued the government seeking to be removed from the database and given national identity cards.

