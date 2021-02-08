Anger over Kisumu night demolitions that left one dead

After living on what they knew to be their ancestral land for 85 years, more than 3,000 people from the Nubian community in Kisumu faced one of the most inhumane evictions when bulldozers descended on their homes at dawn on Saturday, and a child was killed in the process.

The eviction, conducted by the Kenya Railways (KR) to pave way for the rehabilitation of the old metre-gauge line, caught most Kibos residents unawares. They said the corporation did not give them a notice to vacate.

The child died after being trapped under the debris during the demolition that was done under tight security.

The act has drawn condemnation from Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who blamed KR for unilaterally bringing down the houses and creating a settlement crisis.

“I was very surprised when the demolition took place without any reference to me or the city management. I called the MD and cautioned him that we need to work together to maintain a harmonious relationship with the local residents,” he said on Sunday.

The governor said President Uhuru Kenyatta had assured him that Kibos was not earmarked for demolition due to the restoration of the more than a century-old railway link.

Prof Nyong’o also revealed that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i called him to apologise over the incident.

The county has offered 18 acres of land to resettle the families.

Community and county government officials

The governor established a committee of 20 people, drawn from the community and county government officials to handle the most immediate and long-term needs of those affected.

“We want them to provide us with biometric data on the number of school-going children, healthcare needs and mapping of infrastructure, among other needs,” said Prof Nyong’o.

However, Mr Rajab Noor, 61, called on the county to issue the families allotment letters for the land, to prevent future evictions.

“This is the second time we are being displaced after we were kicked out of Kogony area to give room for the construction of Kisumu International Airport in 1936,” said Mr Noor.

“We don’t want to make the mistakes of our forefathers that have seen us live like squatters in our own country. The county should fast-track the issuance of allotment letters to guarantee the safety of the generations to come.”

Mr Noor, who has six children and an extended family numbering more than 40, said he has to take care of his 87-year-old mother and young children.

“As we wait for the construction of new homes, we have to live in the two tents provided by the Kenya Red Cross,” he said.

As a temporary measure, Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga said each family will be provided with 130 iron sheets and timber to rebuild their houses.

The county has also committed to start the construction of a permanent mosque after the demolition of the com munity’s place of worship.

“We are also in discussion with Kenya Power to have the area connected to electricity within two weeks,” he said.

In the meantime, he indicated that the county had provided two standby generators, and was in the process of providing proper sanitation and clean water.

Mr Wanga pointed out that the county is also targeting huge parcels of land that have been encroached around Kibos area, to be provided to the Nubian community.

“This land could be inadequate given that we continue to grow and also need land to till and provide for our families,” said Mr Khalifa Hamis, who asked the county to consider allocating them land for a cemetery.

Governor Nyong’o, however, assured them that his administration would ensure that the voice of the minority is heard and respected.

“Out of this suffering, something better will come. We don't ever want to see this shameful act in the history of Kisumu County,” he said.