Teachers, lecturers elect leaders this week

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

What you need to know:

  • Knut has gone through tough times in the last two years, which have seen membership shrink from 187,000 to just under 20,000 following its frosty relations with the Teachers Service Commission.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) will elect their national officials this week against the backdrop of a two-year salary review freeze by the government.

