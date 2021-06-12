Wilson Sossion bows to pressure, calls meeting to discuss Knut elections

Wilson Sossion

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion (centre) with other union leaders address journalists after a meeting in Nakuru in February. Mr Sossion has called a meeting of the union’s top decision-making organ that is expected to discuss upcoming elections.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group 

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • NEC members expected to discuss venue for Special Delegates Conference to elect national office bearers.
  • The Knut boss was sidelined when some officials settled on June 26 as the poll date.

Embattled Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has finally bowed to pressure and convened a meeting of top decision-making organ today.

