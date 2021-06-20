University workers under Kudheiha issue 10-day strike notice

Kudheiha Secreatry-General Albert Njeru

Albert Njeru, secretary-general of Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha), during a press conference in Nairobi on September 8, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The workers, under the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital Workers (Kudheiha), have issued a 10-day strike notice.

Public universities are staring at a disruption from next month, with workers threatening to down their tools over the government’s failure to clear Sh7.2 billion arrears in their 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

