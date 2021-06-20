University workers under Kudheiha issue 10-day strike notice

Public universities are staring at a disruption from next month, with workers threatening to down their tools over the government’s failure to clear Sh7.2 billion arrears in their 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The workers, under the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital Workers (Kudheiha), have issued a 10-day strike notice.

Kudheiha Secretary-General Albert Njeru said they want the arrears cleared before June 30.

“Otherwise, it will be very difficult to continue working harmoniously,” said Mr Njeru.

He accused the government of frustrating full implementation of the CBA yet the deal was registered by the industrial court 11 months ago.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Education and the Inter-Public University Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) have not not been forthcoming on when and how the amount declared by the court shall be made available and paid.

Mr Njeru said the CBA was signed and registered in 2020, with a budget of Sh13.8 billion, but that only Sh6.6 billion has been paid yet the deal will expire on June 30.

Worryingly, he said, there has been no communication on how and when arrears arising from the registered CBA will be paid, or the progress of discussions on releasing funds in the budget.

“We are demanding the amount be released before the end of this month as registered by the industrial court and above all, agreed with our employers,” he said.

Universities’ capitation

At the same time, Mr Njeru faulted the government for decreasing capacitation to public universities without ensuring public participation.

This is wrong, he said, noting the government is against fees increments by universities.

The official said universities should be afforded the autonomy to come up with commissions that will regulate them.

He urged the government to make capacitation available in line with student populations and increase the allocation to enable universities meet their financial obligations, specifically student education and training.

“Education institutions are supposed to get 150 percent funding. This issue of reducing capitation and saying salaries and CBAs should not be negotiated should come to an end,” he said.

Precarious work

The secretary-general also hit out at the government for introducing precarious work – non-standard or temporary employment – in public universities as well as encouraging the same institutions to embrace outsourcing.

“It is very unfortunate that the government is introducing precarious work in our public universities,” said Mr Njeru.

“We need to engage in fair labour practice to avoid any discrimination and precarious employment in Kenya. All contracts for established employees must be open-ended because, legally, they cannot be under fixed term contracts,” he added.