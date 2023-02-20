Suspect in Lilian Waithera Nairobi CBD shooting arrested

Detectives in Nairobi have arrested a suspect in the shooting and killing of 46-year-old Lilian Waithera. Nairobi Police Commander Mr Adamson Bungei confirmed the suspect's name as Julius Kimani Mwangi.

Ms Waithera was shot mysteriously along Kaunda St in Nairobi last week.

It took a post-moterm to reveal that she had been shot as onlookers suspected she had collapsed and died.

According to the police, Ms Waithera, who worked at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), collapsed and died on Kaunda Street, Nairobi.

Her colleagues who were with her called an ambulance but the responders declared her dead at the scene.

She had walked from her place of work in Upper Hill and was heading home when she collapsed.

A post-mortem showed the cause of death to be shooting after a bullet was found lodged in the lungs.

“The female NHIF staff who collapsed and died along Kaunda Street on Monday evening had been shot from an elevated angle. Autopsy revealed the bullet was lodged in her lungs,” police said Tuesday last week.

“The bullet entered through the collar bone, having been fired from an elevated angle,” police added.