CCTV footage reveals moment NHIF employee was shot on city street

A new CCTV footage shows the exact moment National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) employee Lilian Waithera was shot while walking with a colleague along Kaunda Street in Nairobi city centre.

Ms Waithera was shot dead on Monday, February 13.

According to the surveillance footage, Ms Waithera clad in a black sweater is seen walking with her colleague towards Jubilee Insurance Building, after crossing from the Eco Bank side.

They cross Kaunda Street at Hamilton House, and seconds later are spotted outside an Optica shop.

At the parking lot designated for Jubilee Insurance, Ms Waithera is seemingly startled, with the video showing she was shot at 5:13:03pm.

There were two black vehicles around the murder scene.

She is then pulled by the roadside and collapses at the parking zone.

You can watch the video here.

“We did not see blood on her clothes, it was oozing from her mouth,” Florence Gichuki, an eye witness told NTV.

Ms Gichuki said they did not know the exact cause of her collapse, even though her colleague had told them to call for an ambulance for a friend who had been shot.

The incident that moment later attracted a crowd.

As the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives work around the clock to unfold the mystery, it was evident from the CCTV footage that people around say they did not hear gunshots.

The CCTV footage shows an ambulance arrived 25 minutes after Ms Waithera collapsed.

It spent 11 minutes at the scene before she was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

On Thursday, DCI detectives from the forensic ballistics unit sealed off the scene to scrutinise the possible cause of the death.

It took a post-mortem to reveal that Ms Waithera, 46, had been shot. Initially, a police report had called it a "sudden death".