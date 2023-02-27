Surrender your firearms, President Ruto tells herders

Pastoralists will no longer be allowed to herd while armed.

Instead, they should use walking sticks to herd their cattle, President William Ruto said yesterday.

Dr Ruto said the national government would set aside Sh20 billion to deal with insecurity in the country.

The President said the funds would be used to procure more equipment to fight terrorism and other insecurity challenges in the country.

“We will secure the country. Currently, a major operation is ongoing in North Rift because of the bandits menace. This time round, no one will be allowed to herd while armed. Firearms belong to security officers,” said the President during a thanksgiving meeting at Muungano Grounds in Mpeketoni, Lamu West.

President Ruto also promised to act tough on insecurity in the North Rift region and other parts of the country such as Lamu, which have been hit hard by banditry attacks and terrorism.

“The Sh20 billion will help our officers with enough equipment to fight criminals, terrorists and other insecurity challenges,” Dr Ruto said.

Terrorism has adversely affected the tourism sector, with some countries warning their citizens against visiting Kenya.

The President pledged to expand activities at the Mombasa and Lamu ports so that the country gains more revenue from the two facilities.

“We have so far spent between Sh56 billion and Sh57 billion for the port of Lamu. But we’re looking for investments to enable us to expand our activities. Instead of the Sh30 billion obtained from the Mombasa and Lamu Port, we can expand it to even Sh100 billion annually,” said Mr Ruto.

He went on: “Before the end of the year, we want to commercialise Lamu Port and expand activities at the port of Mombasa.”

At the same time, the President said Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki would pitch camp in Coast region to deal with insecurity challenges.

“On Lamu terrorism, we are making a comprehensive plan. Last month, I was in Mogadishu with presidents from Frontline States where we agreed on how to tackle terrorism and ensure we secure our countries,” said Dr Ruto.

The Kenya Defence Forces have been conducting a joint security operation with the police in the North Rift following a rise in banditry attacks in the region.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruto criticised opposition leader Raila Odinga over his planned demonstrations, saying they were meant to divide Kenyans.

“We can’t be planning demonstrations while the rest of the world is talking about development,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi asked Lamu residents to avoid leaders who are out to stifle development through demonstrations.

“I want to advise you to stop being swayed and divided. We have forgiven him and we won’t allow him to make us lose our focus,” said Mr Gachagua.

The Head of State admitted having numerously sent Cabinet Secretaries, Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport and Infrastructure) and Moses Kuria (Trade and Investment) to outside countries such as Egypt, West Africa, Uganda, Angola, and the rest to look for international ties that can aid in the opening market for farmers as well as opening investment opportunities for the Ports of Lamu Mombasa and seek to boost the general state’s economy.

He urged Coast leaders to continue working with the Kenya Kwanza government to ensure development in their county.

Governor Issa Timamy, Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama, Ruweida Obbo (Lamu East), Senator Githuku Kamau, Lamu Women Representative, Muthoni Marubu, and others said they believe in President Ruto’s leadership that it will solve the many historical land injustices, insecurity among other issues.

“As leaders, we shall remain united and work towards ensuring Lamu and Kenya achieves development,” said Mr Timamy.

At the same time, the government shall set aside Sh50 million annually to cater for Lamu youth scholarships in port-related skills.

“I have established that despite Lamu Port having been operationalized, the education of the local youth here on matters of port-related skills, fishing, and other areas is very low. As a government, we shall set aside Sh50 million every year to sponsor the youth on related skills. So, it’s up to you leaders to sit down and come up with a list of the youth to benefit from the plan every year,” said Ruto.

He said his leadership shall remain committed to ensuring Lamu remains at the centre stage of state-development plans.

Touching on the Sh17.9 billion Lamu-Ijara-Garissa-Isiolo road, the President said he has directed it to be reconstructed afresh from its current murram stature to a fully tarmacked road.