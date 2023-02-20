15 guns surrendered in Samburu as Ruto amnesty to bandits ends

Only 15 illegal firearms were surrendered to Samburu authorities by Sunday as President William Ruto’s three-day amnesty came to an end, even as security officials indicate that there may be as many as thousands of guns in the hands of civilians.

Eight of the guns, including six AK-47s and a carbine, were handed over to national government administrators on Sunday. A cache of five rifles was also surrendered during a public baraza at Lmarmaroi area in Samburu East.

On Saturday, two AK-47 and G3 rifles handed over to local chiefs by Bendera village elders in Baragoi were presented to a local police station, days after a rider was arrested while enroute Marti from Maralal town in possession of an AK-47 gun.

But this is only a drop in the ocean, with Samburu East Deputy County Commissioner Pius Murugu telling Nation.Africa that they estimate there are about 2,500 illegal guns in the area.

“The government has enough resources and personnel to protect all residents and therefore there is no need for anyone to have a gun,” Mr Murugu said.

County Commissioner Henry Wafula earlier said over 900 National Police Reservists had been deployed across the county, terming the number adequate to offer security to all residents and protect their property.