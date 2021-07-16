Supreme Court quashes forgery charges against Cyrus Jirongo

Politician Cyrus Jirongo

Politician Cyrus Jirongo as pictured during a function in Nairobi on January 7, 2021. Picture 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group
What you need to know:

  • Five judges of the Supreme Court said the Constitution expects that in resolution of disputes, fairness must include promptness of action and the inhibition against unreasonable delay.

Former presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo can now breathe easy as the Supreme Court has quashed forgery charges against him, saying it would be unfair to try him 24 years after the offence was allegedly committed.

