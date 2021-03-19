Setback for South Sudan in Sh5.4bn Jirongo firm row

Photo credit: File
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • The company through its lawyer, Ken Kiplagat argued that the lower court issued conflicting orders in the dispute, putting the final outcome of the case at risk of nullity.

The South Sudan government has suffered a fresh setback after the Court of Appeal in Kenya ordered that its bank accounts at NCBA and Stanbic be frozen in the wake of a legal tiff with a firm linked to former Cabinet minister Cyrus Jirongo, which is demanding Sh5.4 billion from Juba.

