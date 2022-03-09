Some of the students in Ukraine awaiting help in this photo provided by the Kenyan students.

Kenyan students in Ukraine: The state has abandoned us

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Sylvania Ambani

On the morning that Russia invaded Ukraine, Peter, a Kenyan fifth-year medical student was attending a virtual class on surgery.

