Stop watching money-heist movies, judge tells Anne Njeri as her Sh17bn fuel claim is dismissed

Has Anne Njeri Njoroge, the businesswoman involved in the Sh17 billion controversial diesel case, been watching movies?

The Nation is unsure, but the High Court in Mombasa has advised her to refrain from watching money heist movies.

But why did the court feel the need to give her such advice?

Ms Njoroge went to the Admiralty Court in Mombasa last year, expressing dissatisfaction that she had been cheated in the 100,000 metric tons of diesel she had brought in from Jeddah when the shipment reached the Mombasa port.

However, when given the chance to provide evidence to support her claim of ownership of the cargo that arrived in the country on board MV Haigui, the evidence she presented left the court questioning why she was so insistent on claiming ownership of the cargo.

Justice Kizito Magare, who presided over the dispute, has determined that there is no evidence that such oil was imported.

The court further noted that documents that the woman presented though her company, Ann’s Import and Export Enterprises Ltd, left no doubts that no drop of oil could have left Saudi Arabia.

The judge found that all the documents that Ms Njoroge filed do not prove any purchase, import or requisition of the Diesel EN 590.

“The best I can describe the claimant’s claim is that it was an amateurish attempt on a heist. The claimant should stop watching too many movies, especially the “money heist,” said Justice Kizito.

Evidence presented in court further shows that the oil that was offloaded was Gas oil 50ppm Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and not Diesel EN 590. Further, the manifest with Kenya Revenue Authority was for AGO.

“The diesel never arrived into the country. The goods that Galana Energies Ltd purchased are different from the purported ones by Ann’s Import and Export Enterprises ltd,” said the judge

The court noted that the claimant (Ann’s Import and Export Enterprises Ltd) simply had no infrastructure related to the ship and cargo and that the consignment it was fighting over with Galana Energies Ltd was not the same.

I import my oil through Russia: Anne Njeri

“They should file their case in Jeddah where they may have been misled or otherwise initiated the scheme to steal the oil. Diesel EN590 never arrived and was not aboard the motor tanker Haigui. This is a proper case to strike out. It cannot be saved by amendment or otherwise,” said the judge.

The ship MV Haigui, the court noted, turned up and left behind a web of truth, ties, half-truths, subterfuge and machinations that were of proportions unknown in the recent world.

“Not even the legendary Ali Capone and Others could have pulled stunts some of the parties were putting on,” said the judge.

In the midst of all these, the court noted it was left with more heat, and darkness than light and illumination.

“The truth lay somewhere. Unfortunately, what happened on the fateful, October 11, 2023, will remain buried forever. I cannot fathom, encompass and even understand the circumstances where one party is importing diesel and another petrol but shipping it in the same ship exclusively,” said the judge

In the end, the court noted that Ms Njoroge did not produce any evidence of paying, acquiring, placing an order, contract for purchase, or anything that can be relied on.

It, therefore, had no evidence of ever acquiring title from the seller, and that there was no letters of credit for the particular cargo offloaded from the ship.

Galana Energies had submitted that it had imported AGO that was offloaded at the port. The firm and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), had said the oil sector is highly regulated and requires licenses to import oil into Kenya.

The oil that Galana imported was said to be for import into Kenya and partly for export.

It was said the sector include Jet A-1, Dual purpose kerosene, diesel and AGO and, therefore, any person requires licensing by Energy and Petroleum Authority to import these products, which the claimant did not have.

The court was told the claimant was not licensed as the only authorized importers were Galana Energies Ltd, Gulf Energy and Oryx Energies. The documents the claimant relied on were also allege to be fictitious.

It was also found that the vessel, Haigui, did not belong to the claimant but the vessel is held by Holten Shipping Limited liability partnership.

On the other hand, Galana was found to have a trail of documentation including a financing agreement with Kenya Commercial Bank, certificate of quality and quantity, certificate of origin, cargo manifest and bill of lading, which were signed by the required persons and correct parties.

“It is my considered view that the claimant was not licensed by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), a fact which it is stated on oath that EPRA confirmed that they had not licensed Ann’s Import. They also stated that their cargo was Gasoil not Diesel,” said the judge

Justice Kizito further noted that there is no likelihood that Sh17 billion worth of oil could be illegally imported into the country, adding that the fact that the applicant did not have all the licenses required, shows that any such acts have nullities.

In the initial application, the cargo manifest dated October 9, 2023, indicated the vessel manifest as Rowan, with Dougukan Bulut as the Master. It was loaded on the same date in Jeddah.

The document also showed that the shipper and consignee were the same, with the claimant signing the bill of lading both as the shipper and importer.

“There is no question that the bill of lading is fictitious. If the cargo was bought on board, the bills of lading could not be issued by the purchaser,” said the judge.

The court also found that the ship was a Liberian Flag ship and did not have a local agent, with the authorization on board showing that the commercial manager was not reported.

“Courts are not morons. How does a party who does not produce or process oil, issue a bill of lading? At least the Master should have issued a Master’s bill of lading. Nowhere in the crucial documents that I have seen, does the alleged ship’s master Bulut sign any of the necessary documents including the shipping receipt and the master’s bill of lading,” said the judge.