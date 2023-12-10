Sh17bn oil saga: MPs to question KPA boss Ruto, businesswoman Anne Njeri

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto and businesswoman Anne Njeri will appear before a parliamentary committee on December 18 over the Sh17 billion oil saga.

The National Assembly Committee on Energy, which is probing the matter, has invited the two, who will appear before it separately, to shed light on the matter.

In letters seen by the Nation, Ms Njeri will be the first to face the committee at 10am while Mr Ruto will appear in the afternoon.

The committee has warned Ms Njeri that if she fails to appear before it, she will face consequences as stipulated in Standing Order 191.

“The committee takes exception to your failure to honour its invitations on two occasions. Nonetheless, the committee is scheduled to meet you on Monday, December 18, 2023, for you to submit the requested information and respond to any other issues that may be raised during the meeting,” reads the committee letter.

“Be advised that failure to appear before the committee this time may result in summons for appearance being issued in line with the National Assembly Standing Order 191 (10) and b,” further reads the letter.

Standing Order 191 states that “Committees shall enjoy and exercise all the powers and privileges bestowed on Parliament by the Constitution and statute, including the power to summon any person to appear before it for the purposes of giving evidence or providing information.

“Enforce the attendance of witnesses and examine them under oath, affirmation or otherwise,” reads part b of the Standing Order.

For Mr Ruto, the committee rescheduled his earlier meeting that was to be held on December 6 to 18 at 2:30pm.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the committee has rescheduled the meeting earlier planned to be held on December 6 to Monday December 18th at 2:30 pm. All other aspects of the meeting including venue and agenda remain as communicated in the aforementioned correspondence,” reads the letter to Mr Ruto.

The MPs had earlier demanded original documents from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) that were used to ship the consignment.

At its meeting on 22 November, which Ms Njeri did not attend due to illness, the committee said it wanted to know the bank that advanced Ms Njeri the Sh17 billion to buy the consignment and whether the woman was creditworthy to be given such a colossal amount.

The committee also wants to know whether the money was paid in Ksh or dollars.

In a letter to the committee dated November 21, Ms Njeri, through Diro's lawyers, told MPs that she would not be able to attend the session as she was indisposed and immobile.

“It is with humble regret that our client Ms Ann Njeri Njoroge (Ann’s Import and Exports Enterprises) will not be able to make it for the invitation to meet the departmental committee on Energy regarding the disputed oil consignment as she is indisposed and immobile,” reads the letter.

“She will however be available at a later date convenient with the committee. Our instructions are to implore you to indulge her for the scheduled meeting of November 22, 2023, and further excuse her presence,” further reads the letter.

Ms Njeri was expected to explain to the committee, among other things, the ownership details of the consignment, the country of origin and the intended destination of the consignment.