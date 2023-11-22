Sh17bn fuel saga: Ann Njeri fails to appear before MPs
Ms Ann Njeri, the woman at the centre of the Sh17 billion fuel importation saga, has failed to appear before the National Assembly's Energy Committee for questioning.
Ms Njeri, through her lawyer, has written to the committee saying she is indisposed and immobile and has asked for another date.
She was expected to respond to various queries and provide details on the ownership and country of origin of the fuel, which has put the government and the opposition at loggerheads.
More to follow...