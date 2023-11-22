Sh17bn fuel saga: Ann Njeri fails to appear before MPs

Ann Njoroge

Businesswoman Ann Njeri Njoroge at the Mombasa Law Courts on November 14, 2023.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ms Ann Njeri, the woman at the centre of the Sh17 billion fuel importation saga, has failed to appear before the National Assembly's Energy Committee for questioning.

Ms Njeri, through her lawyer, has written to the committee saying she is indisposed and immobile and has asked for another date.

She was expected to respond to various queries and provide details on the ownership and country of origin of the fuel, which has put the government and the opposition at loggerheads.

More to follow...

