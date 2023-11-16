It’s a scam! Raila Odinga says of William Ruto’s oil deal

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has termed President William Ruto’s Government-to-Government oil deal with Gulf companies as “a grand scam” that has inflated fuel prices both in Kenya and land-locked countries in East Africa.

Mr Odinga on Thursday claimed that the alleged Government-to-Government deal was a corruption scheme that the Kenya Kwanza administration hatched to benefit a few local companies at the expense of Kenyans struggling with taxes.

He challenged President Ruto to make public Memorandum of Understanding Kenya signed with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates even as he demanded an immediate return to the Open Tender System.

The opposition chief called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the deal, including tax compliance of all the companies involved.